Ashburnham prep school enters lockdown after suspect flees police car stop

An Ashburnham prep school entered lockdown mode Thursday morning after a suspect fled when Winchendon police attempted to stop them in their car.

Winchendon Police requested assistance from Massachusetts State Police shortly before 8:30 a.m. after the suspect reportedly assaulted a Winchendon officer during a traffic stop.

The suspect then fled and drove into the woodline across from Cushing Academy on School Street and refused to exit the vehicle.

The MSP Special Tactical Operations Team and Crisis Response Unit are assisting local police.

The school lifted the lockdown after the suspect finally left his vehicle shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Cushing Academy is a co-ed college preparatory boarding school for students in grades 9-12, according to the school’s website.

Our Special Tactical Operations Team and Crisis Response Unit are assisting with a suspect who fled a #Winchendon Police car stop and drove into the woodline on Rt101 #Ashburnham across from Cushing Academy. Suspect refusing to exit vehicle. School is locked down. Ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 30, 2023

