Ashby police investigating after convenience store knifepoint robbery

Police in Ashby are asking for public assistance identifying an individual that allegedly robbed a convenience store at knifepoint.

According to Ashby police, the suspect entered Low Low Convenience at 8 pm wielding a knife and driving a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 978-386-5652.

