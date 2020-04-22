Ashcraft & Gerel Named to Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumers List for 2020

Lawdragon has recognized the firm for its significant contributions to the legal community.

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury firm Ashcraft & Gerel has been included in this year's Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers publication. An annual release, the guide offers a curated list of attorneys who are notable not just for their experience and results, but also for their impact on the legal community as a whole. Ashcraft & Gerel has set itself apart among plaintiff consumer firms by filing high-profile lawsuits that seek to hold the most powerful to account. This inclusion in the 2020 Lawdragon 500 recognizes its impact for consumers and thought leadership among attorneys.

Lawdragon was one of the first online legal publications and remains an authoritative source both for legal professionals and those interested in their work. As a media company founded to share important industry stories and updates even non-lawyers could understand, it made sense for Lawdragon to provide their own industry guide. Unlike other awards, Lawdragon does not try to rank its listees by looking at information that can be expressed as numbers and statistics. Of course, many firms the magazine recognizes have won big cases and earned other commendations. However, being listed among the 500 also denotes the wider influence of their work, legal approach, and arguments.

Ashcraft & Gerel is honored to be included in this year's Lawdragon 500. As attorneys serving the victims of defective product accidents, the team touches many cases that may turn into class actions or set precedent for future consumers to receive justice. Their hope is to create a fairer nation one case at a time—and seeing their impact recognized only encourages them to work harder.

Ashcraft & Gerel is a personal injury firm that serves clients in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. After more than 65 years in service, its team boasts an impressive record (over $1 billion recovered) and a nationwide reputation for excellence. They leverage this respect, as well as considerable resources, to help the innocent level the playing field in cases involving personal injury, product liability, medical malpractice, labor law, and anti-corruption measures. Despite its big-firm reputation, Ashcraft & Gerel honors its humble D.C. roots by staying involved in the community and offering each client personal and compassionate representation. Find the firm online at www.ashcraftandgerel.com.

