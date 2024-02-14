Ashcroft leading MO Republican primary race for governor, poll shows

JOPLIN, Mo. — With almost six months before Missouri Republicans cast their vote to pick the Republican nominee for governor — Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft holds a nearly 3-to-1 lead on fellow candidates; Lieutenant Governor, Mike Kehoe and State Senator, Bill Eigel.

On Tuesday (2/13), national polling firm, ARW Strategies released the first in a series of polls tracking competitive Republican primaries in 2024. The first state surveyed was Missouri and it’s gubernatorial primary in August.

(Image courtesy: ARW Strategies)

This latest poll shows 36% of likely Republican primary voters are supporting Jay Ashcroft, while Mike Kehoe and Bill Eigel are tied in second at 13%. However, 38% of likely Republican voters remain undecided.

According to the poll, 6% of Republicans say they’ve never heard of Ashcroft, while 39% and 34% say they have never heard of Eigel and Kehoe, respectively.

“Show-Me State” voters will head to the polls on August 6 to cast their vote in the Missouri primary election.









