Asheboro suspect accused of using a machete during an altercation

A man who authorities believed wielded a machete during an altercation on Sunday is now in custody, according to Randolph's Sheriff's Office.

On April 10, sheriff's deputies received a call about a firearm-related disturbance on Albemarle Road near the Randolph Inn.

Officers from Asheboro's Police Department were among the first on the scene, which was eventually handed off to deputies of the Randolph Sheriff's Office.

According to information put out by the Sheriff's Office, those involved in the incident were already fighting when officers arrived.

Officers detained the suspect and questioned the victims. According to witnesses, the suspect had made use of a machete during the course of the altercation.

"The victims reported that (the suspect) had been chasing them around the vehicle with a machete and they had been injured," reads a Sheriff's Office press release. "Randolph County Emergency Services responded to provide care on scene."

Officers transported the suspect to the Randolph County Detention Center. He was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

The suspect received a $35,000 secured bond.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: Minimal injuries following a machete attack in Asheboro.