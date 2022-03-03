Asher, Vincent to face off in Republican sheriff primary

Mar. 3—A retired Howard County Sheriff's Department captain and the incumbent county sheriff will face off in the elected position's upcoming Republican primary race.

Jerry Asher and Harold Vincent have both filed their candidacy for the May 3 Republican primary for the county's top law enforcement position, according to the Howard County Clerk's office. No Democrat has filed for the sheriff primary race, though the party has until July 5 to select a candidate to fill the vacancy for the November general election.

Vincent worked for the sheriff's department for 27 years before retiring in 2015. Before his time at the sheriff's department, Vincent worked as a Kokomo dispatcher and then as deputy marshal of the town of Greentown from 19984-87. He also ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 2010 as a Democrat. He now serves as operations director at Green Acres Golf Course.

In an interview with the Tribune, Vincent said his experience in the department and as a jail commander and his familiarity with the community will serve him well as sheriff.

"I live here, and I'll probably die here," Vincent said. "I just love my community. ... This is what I know — Howard County ... I don't know strangers."

Vincent said he believes the department can do a better job on patrolling the unincorporated parts of the county. He said he's heard complaints from farmers and suburbanites that they are not seeing patrolling done regularly.

"We gave up...people in patrol districts with the loss of Indian Heights, Ivy Hills and some peripheral areas of Center Township, yet they're not seeing increased patrols in the county or the suburban areas," Vincent said. "When you increase your department size by 13%, but you lose... people in population, they feel like they need to be seeing more deputies in the county."

Vincent also said he thinks the department can be more aggressive with serving warrants and that he doesn't believe 12-hour shifts for correctional officers is what's best for both the officers and overall safety for the jail.

Also on Vincent's agenda would be solving the county's radio system problems. The system has faced criticism in recent years for its occasional unreliability, causing, in some cases, messages between first responders and 911 dispatchers to go unheard.

Last November, the Howard County Sheriff's Department put out a press release stating that the department was working with EF Johnson, the current radio system, over software fixes for the system in hopes to alleviate the issues.

Vincent said that as long as the issues continue, it's a huge liability for the county.

Asher, a nearly 30-year veteran with the sheriff's department, is seeking his second term as sheriff. During his first three years as sheriff, Asher has been busy upping the county's deputy count, with a focus on violent and drug crimes, and increasing mental health services and nursing availability to the county's inmates after a slew of inmate suicides rocked the jail in 2019.

In July 2020, the Howard County Council approved the hiring of five new deputies through the federal COPS Grant to specifically work on violent and drug crimes within the county. The grant covers 75% of a deputy's starting salary and benefits up to $125,000 per officer for three years; the county covers the remaining 25%. The grant requires recipients to cover the full cost of salary and benefits for all the new hires through the grant for a fourth year at the very least.

After the four years, the County Council can decide to keep the new positions or get rid of them either through budget cuts or attrition.

According to figures provided earlier this year, the task force made 202 arrests between July 2021 and December 2021, in addition to seizing drugs and guns.

If reelected, Asher said he would continue to advocate for continuation of the task force given that concerns over violent and drug crimes continue to be prevalent both locally and across the state and country.

"I think it's important in terms of public safety," Asher said regarding the task force. "Getting these folks out, giving them the ability, giving them the equipment that they need to go out and fight violent crime is important."

Asher has also changed the once part-time mental health therapist to a full-time position after the jail experienced three inmate suicides in 2019, one of which led to a lawsuit and eventually a $62,000 settlement with the family.

Last year, the county also contracted out the nursing staff at the jail in a bid to save money, though the service is now 24/7.

"You never know, you could have a problem at three in the afternoon or three in the morning," Asher said. "It's nice to have a medically trained person to be there. It's helped out liability-wise, which is obviously good for the county, but also for the inmates as well."

Whoever is sheriff come 2023, there is one issue that they will almost certainly have to deal with: overpopulation at the jail.

The jail is often over capacity and has been for several years now and county programs, such as female and male work release and adding a magistrate, have helped but have not solved the problem, at least not yet.

According to Asher, the jail had around 410 inmates at the jail last week. That number was as high as in the 430s in January. The bed capacity for the jail is 360.

The opioid epidemic and a growing female inmate population in recent years have been major contributors to the jail overpopulation, but so has housing level six felony offenders. Indiana House Enrolled Act 1006, passed in 2014, was meant to ease the burden for the Indiana Department of Corrections by shifting low-level and nonviolent offenders to county jails. But it has also created a significant burden on jails like Howard County's.

Asher said the jail usually has between 40-60 level six felony offenders in the jail at any given time, though that number was lower than normal last week at 29.

New legislation working its way through the General Assembly — House Bill 1004 — would allow judges to resume sentencing people convicted of low-level felonies into state prisons. The bill has support of both Asher and Vincent, though the current sheriff doesn't see it as a permanent solution.

"It's not going to completely solve my problems," Asher said regarding moving low-level offenders to state jails to help with local jail overpopulation.

To truly alleviate the issue, Asher said he believes the jail needs to be expanded, calling such action "inevitable."

Jail expansion has not been a popular topic among county officials as it would likely cost millions. Only County Councilman Jim Papacek has recently advocated for it.

Vincent said he's not 100% sold on the idea that the jail needs to be expanded to fix the overpopulation issue. Instead, he said, the county needs to find a way to better "streamline" its heavily burdened court systems and that much of the problem lies in having to house low-level offenders.

"It's not just a jail problem," Vincent said.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.