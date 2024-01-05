Ashes of Star Trek creator, cast members to be launched to space from Florida

Video above: Annual solar eclipse seen from space

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The ashes of the creator of the original Star Trek series and some of its cast members will be launched to space from Florida next week.

The Celestis “Enterprise Flight” will be launched at 2:18 a.m. from Cape Canaveral on Jan. 8, according to the company. Aboard the spacecraft will be the original TV show’s creator, Gene Roddenberry, along with several other cast members and an Apollo-era astronaut.

There will be more than 150 capsules on the spacecraft and will also include DNA samples and “greetings from clients worldwide on an endless journey in interplanetary space,” the company said in a news release announcing the journey nearly two years ago.

Hair containing DNA samples believed to be from George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy will also be on the flight, according to the company.

“The mission is named Enterprise in tribute to them — and also fellow mission participant and beloved actor, James ‘Scotty’ Doohan — as well as the many Star Trek fans who are joining them on this, the 20th Celestis Memorial Spaceflight,” Co-founder and CEO Charles M. Chafer said in a statement. “We look forward to launching this historic mission on a rocket named Vulcan.”

Celestis said a live stream would be available to watch a memorial service and the launch live.

Celestis was established in 1994 and has conducted more than a dozen Memorial Spaceflight Missions.

