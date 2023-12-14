Asheville Airbnb fraudster sentenced to nearly 8 years for lying to banks, gun crime

ASHEVILLE - A local man who harnessed the red-hot local short-term rental market while defrauding banks and property owners to make what prosecutors said were millions in dollars in ill-gotten gains has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison.

A federal judge handed down the sentence to Shawn Thomas Johnson Dec. 14 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. Johnson had pleaded guilty to the bank fraud and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Judge Martin Reidinger said the harsh sentence was necessary because despite the $3.5 million in loans being paid back, Johnson's crimes undermined confidence in banks and the economic system. Reidinger also said the 92-month sentence was necessary to deter him and others from seeing such activity as a good way to make what prosecutors said were millions of dollars, though Johnson said his expenses were so high that profits were less.

"The defendant has manifested a substantial disrespect for the law," the judge said.

Johnson has a prior felony conviction for counterfeiting. In 2022, while out on bond awaiting the sentencing for bank fraud and the gun crime he broke his release conditions by hiring a sex worker, engaging in bank fraud and selling property.

Johnson at the sentencing said he was filled "with shame" and apologized to victims.

"I regret the methods I used to buy these properties," he said. "I'm sorry and know my best years are ahead of me."

