Asheville appoints new Equity and Inclusion director; Who got the job?

ASHEVILLE - The city has named Sala Menaya-Merritt as its next Equity and Inclusion director, the third permanent leader since the department began in 2017.

The city announced her appointment in a Jan. 2 news release. The news follows the September announcement of Brenda Mills' retirement. Mills has served as director since November 2021, after several months as the department's interim leader. She will retire effective Jan. 31 after 18 years with the city.

Menaya-Merritt will begin Jan. 8 and spend her first three weeks cross-training with Mills. The department is intended to advance equity within the city by targeting the root causes of racial disparities, with a focus on equitable policies, practices and procedures.

Menaya-Merritt has 25 years of professional experience in government, according to the release. Former positions include work as the Diversion Services Program Manager with Buncombe County, the Organizational Development Administrator for the City of Savannah’s Human Resources Department, and the Savannah Impact Director with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

She currently serves as the Impact Focus Area Administrator for the Community Reparations Commission, a contracted position where she has worked closely with commission members and both city and county staff.

“The City’s Equity & Inclusion Department plays a vital role in helping to ensure our community is a safe, diverse, and welcoming place where everyone can thrive,” City Manager Debra Campbell said in the release. “We are confident that Ms. Menaya-Merritt will continue to build on the progress and strength of the Equity & Inclusion Department."

Campbell said she looked forward to her leadership on several "key initiatives" overseen by the department, including implementation of the city's Equity Action Plan and providing continued staff support to its historic reparations effort.

Mills' salary is $130,000. Menaya-Merritt's salary is not yet listed on the city's open data portal.

The director position was held first by Kimberly Archie, who quit the job in August 2020, and then by former Assistant City Manager Richard White, who left in August 2021 after serving as an interim leader. Mills took over as interim that July, and later was appointed as permanent director.

