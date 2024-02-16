Asheville-area teens have 1st court appearance; issued bonds for home invasion charges

ASHEVILLE - Two teenagers arrested in connection to a Feb. 9 home invasion in Leicester had their bonds set during Feb. 16 first appearances in Buncombe County District Court. Both are facing prior felony charges.

Three masked individuals broke into a Leicester home Feb. 9.

During the hearing, Noah Berry McDade, a 19-year-old resident of Buncombe County, was issued a secured bond of $200,000. McDade is also facing a felony aid and abet charge, which involved the discharge of a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle, Assistant Buncombe County District Attorney Katie Kurdys said in court.

Jayden Saleem Smith, 19, a Buncombe County resident, was given a secured bond of $100,000. Smith is facing a prior felony hit-and-run charge from a September that killed 34-year-old cyclist Patrick Jeffery Leroy.

Both McDade and Smith turned themselves in to authorities on the evening of Feb. 15.

Another 16-year-old has been taken into custody and charged on a juvenile petition related to the shooting.

The Feb. 9 home invasion resulted in the shooting of a 17-year-old who was identified on warrant documents and during a resident 911 call as one of the intruders in the home. The juvenile, identified as a TC Roberson student, has not been charged in the case.

Forthcoming charges are expected in the case, according to a Feb. 15 Buncombe County Sheriff's Office news release.

Details show goals of robbery, 'mastermind'

During the Feb. 9 break-in, three masked individuals entered the Lifting Fog Drive home, where they attempted to rob the residents, asking for "money, keys and drugs," Assistant Buncombe County District Attorney Meredith Mercer said Feb. 16 during Smith's bond hearing.

Previously, Johnathan Tanner Boyd, a resident of the Leicester home, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Nearly 16 ounces of marijuana were obtained in a police search of the residence the evening after the attempted robbery.

Mercer said the four suspects involved in the attempted robbery met up in a parking lot prior to driving to the Leicester residence. Mercer said Smith's name came up during interviews with residents at the Leicester property and with the 17-year-old at the hospital.

During McDade's bond hearing, Kurdys said McDade drove the car to the property, describing him as "the mastermind" of the attempted robbery.

Along with a felony aid and abet charge, McDade is facing previous charges for trafficking fentanyl, Kurdys said.

Kurdys set a future court date to consider holding McDade with a "no bond" condition and asked District Court Judge Patricia Kaufmann-Young to set the Feb. 16 secured bond high for "the safety of the community."

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network.

