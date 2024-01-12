Asheville armed bank robber convicted in federal court; rode off with cash on a bike

Paul Gordon Day, 36, of Brentwood, Tennessee, seen holding a wrapped gun in the PNC Bank on O. Henry Avenue. Day was convicted in Asheville federal court for armed robbery on Jan. 10.

ASHEVILLE — A Tennessee man was convicted in federal court Jan. 10 for robbing a downtown Asheville bank at gunpoint, after which he made his getaway by bicycle, as announced by U.S. Attorney Dena J. King of the Western District of North Carolina.

Paul Gordon Day, 36, of Brentwood, Tennessee, was convicted by a jury Jan. 10 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, of bank robbery using a dangerous weapon and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, the news release said. Though Day does not have a sentencing date set yet, these charges make for a combined maximum statutory sentence of 32 years in prison.

On Nov. 9, 2022, Day walked into the PNC Bank on O. Henry Avenue, next door to the Citizen-Times building and across from the Grove Arcade, at around 4:25 p.m., displayed a handgun and demanded money from the teller, Asheville Police Department spokesperson Samantha Booth previously said in a news release.

Three people were in the lobby when Day entered the building, a customer and two bank tellers, according to a trial brief, filed before the trial began on Jan. 3 and obtained by the Citizen Times.

Holding a firearm wrapped in a black plastic bag secured around the barrel with rubber bands, Day instructed the customer to “get down” and demanded $100, $50 and $20-dollar bills from the two tellers, according to the court document.

The tellers complied and gave Day the cash, concealing a GPS tracking device within the money without Day knowing, according to trial evidence. Day then fled the scene on a bicycle before the police got there, making off with $3,520, the trial brief said.

Law enforcement tracked the GPS device and located it inside a 2011 Kia Sportage heading north on I-26 toward Weaverville, court documents said. Officers with the Weaverville Police Department conducted a traffic stop and arrested Day, discovering the firearm in the car’s glove compartment while looking for Day’s ID.

Paul Gordon was convicted Jan. 10 of using a gun, wrapped in a black plastic bag (pictured), during an armed robbery of the PNC Bank in downtown Asheville.

Day was taken to the Asheville Police Department, where he declined to discuss the crime with detectives, according to the trial brief. During a call to his parents, detectives overheard Day make multiple admissions, including “I committed a robbery.”

A search warrant executed on Day’s car the next day revealed a .357-caliber revolver, the stolen cash, GPS tracking device, a bicycle and the clothing he was wearing during the robbery.

Money from the PNC Bank in downtown Asheville, a .357 caliber revolver and other items were found in Paul Day's Kia during the execution of a search warrant.

Day was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility around 8 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022, and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was originally charged with second-degree kidnapping as well, for allegedly holding the three adult women in the bank, according to an arrest warrant previously obtained by the Citizen Times.

His second-degree kidnapping charge was dismissed without a plea agreement by Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams on March 3, 2023, for his case to be tried federally, according to the criminal clerk's office.

Day was later held at the Swain County Detention Center and remains in federal custody while awaiting a sentencing date. He represented himself during trial, with Attorney Josh Nielson acting as stand-by counsel.

King thanked the FBI, the Asheville Police Department, and the Weaverville Police Department in the news release for their investigation of the case.

