Asheville-based nonprofit files federal Title IX complaint over SB49, 'Don't Say Gay'

ASHEVILLE - The Campaign for Southern Equality has filed a federal Title IX complaint against the North Carolina State Board of Education and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, alleging new state laws are resulting in systemic marginalization of LGBTQ+ students.

The Asheville-based nonprofit filed the complaint Jan. 30 with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights and the Department of Justice. The 113-page filing includes "accounts of harm and hostility" from 24 North Carolina students, parents, teachers and administrators.

Title IX is the federal law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.

The complaint is the latest action from the Campaign for Southern Equality against SB 49 — known as both the "Parents' Bill of Rights" or, colloquially, North Carolina's version of the "Don't Say Gay" law — and HB 574, which prohibits participation in school sports by transgender athletes.

SB 49 includes requirements that parents must be notified before their child uses a different name or pronoun in school, which critics of the law say will result in students being "outed" to parents, rather than allowing them to come out on their own terms.

It also bans curriculum on gender identity, sexual activity and sexuality from being taught in kindergarten through fourth-grade classrooms.

Craig White, supportive schools director and special projects adviser at Campaign for Southern Equality, said a new complaint filed by CSE, shows that harms are actually happening in schools across North Carolina as a result of SB 49.

Both laws were enacted in 2023. The Campaign also filed a Title IX complaint against the Buncombe County Board of Education in December.

Buncombe County schools adopted policies to adhere to SB 49 earlier that month. Asheville City Schools is still tangling with the seven policies that would bring them into compliance.

Legislators gave schools an extension until Jan. 1 to implement the policies, a deadline Asheville City Schools has now officially passed.

Asheville School Board Chair George Sieburg told the Citizen Times Feb. 5 that policies would be discussed in that evening's board work session.

If they choose to vote, he said, it will be at their Feb. 12 regular board meeting.

More: Asheville City Schools again delay vote on SB49, 'Don't Say Gay' policies. What now?

More: LGBTQ+ advocates file Title IX complaint against Buncombe schools for implementing SB49

Asheville City Schools Board Chair George Sieburg speaks during a meeting August 1, 2023.

What's in the federal complaint?

The complaint is based on information provided by over 100 individuals reporting on the consequences of SB 49 through testimony to school boards, an online submission form, email communications and personal interviews, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the Campaign for Southern Equality.

Of these, 24 individuals — including parents, students, educators, administrators, and school board members, agreed to be quoted directly and consented to speak with Office for Civil Rights investigators upon request.

Per the complaint, the statewide mandates, coupled with a lack of guidance from the state Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction on how to enforce new policies, "place educators in an impossible position."

Catherine Truitt

A spokesperson with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction provided a statement from State Superintendent Catherine Truitt Feb. 5.

“SB49 provides transparency for parents — plain and simple. Parents, not the state, are ultimately responsible for raising their children," Truitt said. "The Parents Bill of Rights ensures that parents remain aware of major health-related matters impacting their child’s growth and development.”

The complaint criticizes Truitt, along with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, for "marginalization of LGBTQ students." It points to memos where Truitt has referred to transgender women as "biological male(s)" and wrote that "biological sex supersedes gender preference." Truitt, a Republican, spoke in support of HB 574, according to reporting from WRAL News.

Buncombe County Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, who is also the executive director of Campaign for Southern Equality, spoke during public comment at the Asheville City Schools board meeting, October 9, 2023.

The complaint details ways North Carolina schools are implementing policies and practices that discriminate against LGBTQ+ students, the Campaign said. The claims include:

LGBTQ+ affirming materials, and even books that simply have LGBTQ+ characters, are being removed from schools.

School officials are outing LGBTQ+ students to their parents and peers.

LGBTQ+ students are facing new barriers in accessing health and mental health support.

LGBTQ+ students are being walled off from supportive educators.

Transgender students are being barred from participating in athletics.

Testimonials in the complaint, with school districts and other names redacted, include a school media coordinator who said the district they work in left a partnership with its local public library system that provided universal access to library cards because it feared student exposure to LGBTQ+ themes.

Schools have prohibited participation in Banned Books Week, an annual event that highlights free and open access to information, pushed back discussions of puberty and forced teachers to out students, the complaint says.

“When S.B. 49 passed we imagined all of the ways that students, parents, educators, and the North Carolina school system at large would be damaged. This complaint shows that those harms are actually happening right now in schools across North Carolina – endangering and marginalizing LGBTQ+ students and students from LGBTQ+ families," Craig White, CSE's supportive schools director, said in the news release.

"The state’s public education system is now clouded by fear, discrimination, and censorship that interferes with students’ ability to learn."

What next?

As part of its complaint, the Campaign requests several remedial actions, which include a determination from the U.S. Department of Education or Department of Justice that the new laws violate Title IX; further education of school districts and charter schools on legal protections from LGBTQ+ students; and encourage school systems to adopt the measures recommended by the U.S. Department of Education for supporting gender non-conforming students.

According to a 2022 memo from the U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights, once a complaint is received, the department will first determine whether it constitutes further processing. If so, it determines whether it can investigate the complaint, and if the complaint is not dismissed, it opens the investigation.

More: Asheville City Schools crimes: weapons, rapes not reported to NC School Board?

More: Asheville city student population declines: School board OKs $28K enrollment study

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky. Please support local, daily journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville-based nonprofit files federal Title IX complaint over SB 49