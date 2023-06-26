Rioters besiege the U.S. Capitol in a Jan. 6, 2021, file photo.

More than two years after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, two Western North Carolina men have been charged with breaching the nation's legislative complex.

The actions of Nathan Baer, 43, of Asheville and Alan St. Onge, 35, of Brevard disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election, according to a June 26 statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Baer is charged with the felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority to do so, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, one of the statements said.

St. Onge is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and the following misdemeanors: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings. He was arrested June 26 in North Carolina and made his initial appearance in the Western District of North Carolina.

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville, Brevard men charged 2 years after January 6 Capitol attack