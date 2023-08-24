Asheville, Brevard men plead not guilty to Jan. 6 attack on Congress charges

A man identified as Nathan Baer of Starnes Cove near Asheville is shown in this Department of Justice photo provided by Reuters from Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol. To his left is ex-District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who testified before the Jan. 6 House committee.

Two Western North Carolina men have said they are not guilty of breaching the nation's legislative complex in order to disrupt Congress and stop the presidential transfer of power.

Nathan Baer, 43, of Starnes Cove, near Asheville, and Alan St. Onge, 35, of Brevard, entered not guilty pleas to charges related to what federal prosecutors said were their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-president Donald Trump. The cases are separate with no indication the men knew each other or acted in concert.

Baer entered his pleas Aug. 18 and St. Onge Aug. 21, both during video conference sessions of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. St. Onge's attorney Renae Alt-Summers declined Aug. 23 to comment. The Citizen Times also reached out to Baer's attorney.

Initially arrested June 26 on six alleged offenses, Baer was indicted July 19 by a grand jury on four misdemeanors and one felony.

Obstructing law enforcement during the commission of a civil disorder, a felony.

Entering and remaining on restricted grounds.

Disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted grounds.

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Committing an act of violence on Capitol grounds.

St. Onge was arrested June 16 on four charges. He was indicted July 19 on one felony and three misdemeanors:

Obstructing law enforcement during the commission of a civil disorder, a felony.

Entering and remaining on restricted grounds.

Disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted grounds.

Impeding passage through Capitol grounds.

Baer's next scheduled court date is Oct. 24 and St. Onge's is Oct. 23. Both are for status conferences. The men were released on conditions that included alerting court officials before changing residences or phone numbers.

Criminal complaints unsealed after their arrests contain photos prosecutors say show them taking part in the Capitol attack.

Baer's complaint uses a widely publicized photo of police officer, Michael Fanone, struggling against members of a crowd. Fanone testified before the Jan. 6 House committee that he suffered a traumatic brain injury and heart attack after rioters grabbed him, beat him with a flagpole and shocked him with a Taser. In a June 26 interview with the Citizen Times Fanone, now a former officer and CNN contributor, said he did not believe Baer participated in the assault against him.

Fanone said he was not surprised at the timing of arrests more than two years after Jan. 6, saying prosecutors are dealing with a very large amount of evidence, much of it supplied by people outside law enforcement. In Baer's case, a witness who once lived with him in New York City told federal agents he recognized him from a photo, according to the criminal complaint.

The investigation, which is ongoing, has seen more than 1,000 people charged since Jan. 6. Nearly 350 have been accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Some photos show Baer in a tunnel entrance to the Capitol, the complaint says, where he participated in several "heave-ho" efforts against a line of police, "pushing his body against the rioters in front of him in unison with them, with the aim of overcoming the police line ahead of them."

St. Onge's complaint says he "participated in the breach of the police barricade on the east plaza of the U.S. Capitol" and also went to the tunnel, where he "repeatedly" pushed against the police line.

Three men from WNC have been convicted for actions on and near Jan. 6. Thomas Gronek of Asheville, was arrested Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington in a bus spray painted "Hippies 4 Trump" and pleaded guilty to violating a D.C. gun law of carrying a rifle outside his home. He was sentenced to time served and a $50 fine.

Cleveland Grover Meredith of Hayesville, threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head after arriving in Washington Jan. 7, 2021, with an assault rifle and 2,500 rounds of ammunition. He was sentenced to more than two years in prison. Lewis Easton Cantwell of Waynesville, pleaded guilty to obstructing officers during the Jan. 6 attack and was sentenced to five months in prison.

Other WNC residents linked to Jan. 6 include former Congressman Madison Cawthorn, who delivered a fiery speech to Trump supporters before the attack. A lawsuit that said he should be denied a spot on the ballot because he was an insurrectionist was dropped when he lost the Republican primary. Cawthorn's 11th House District predecessor, Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, has not been charged with crimes directly related to the attack. But a Georgia grand jury indicted him on charges of scheming to keep Trump in power despite his election loss.

