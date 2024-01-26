Asheville, Buncombe, other house owners should pay 21% more, insurance companies say

Homeowners in Buncombe and Henderson counties should pay 21% more to insure homes, according to insurance companies that have submitted the rate request increase to the state's top regulator.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said he will decide before Feb. 22 whether to accept the proposed rate increases by insurers or negotiate for a reduced rate, as he has done three times prior. If Causey agrees to the rate hikes, the increases will go into effect in the summer.

A standard homeowners insurance policy covers repair or replacement of a home and its contents for losses caused by things such as fire, smoke, theft or a weather event, including hail or a falling tree branch.

The increase request varies across the state, averaging 42.2%. The highest rise would be 99.4% for properties in the beach areas of Brunswick, Carteret, New Hanover, Onslow and Pender counties.

The lowest proposed rate increases are for parts of Western North Carolina − Haywood, Madison, Swain and Transylvania counties − at 4.3%.

But for Buncombe, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Henderson, McDowell, Polk, Watauga and Yancey, insurers are asking for 21%.

Why the proposals were higher for those counties was not clear. The Citizen Times reached out Jan. 25 to Roszell Gadson, spokesperson for State Farm, one of N.C.'s largest insurers, as well as Joanna Biliouris, general manager for the N.C. Rate Bureau, which represents insurance companies.

The bureau — an entity created by the state that’s not a part of state government — filed over 2,000 pages of documents that describe their rate requests, which vary by county and region. The bureau wants the rate changes to begin Aug. 1.

A 21% increase on a $1,500 annual premium would be $315, for a total of $1,815.

The Department of Insurance held an in-person public hearing Jan. 22 in Raleigh. Public comment on the proposal is being taken until Feb. 2 by ground mail or email.

Emailed public comments should be sent by Feb. 2 to: 2024Homeowners@ncdoi.gov.

Written public comments must be received by Kimberly W. Pearce, Paralegal III, by Feb. 2 and addressed to 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1201.

Should the Department of Insurance fail to agree to the proposals, the department will either deny the rates or negotiate with the bureau. Causey will call for a formal public hearing on the requests if a settlement can't be reached in 50 days of the filing, the department said. His decision on rate requests after the hearing can be appealed to court.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters about a bill that would let Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina reorganize, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh.

Recent history has shown that final agreed-upon average rate increases can be significantly lower than what the bureau requested.

During the last round on homeowners' policies that began in November 2020, the bureau sought an overall average increase of 24.5%. But a settlement with the bureau signed by Causey in November 2021 resulted in a 7.9% average increase.

In a video released after the Jan. 22 hearing, Causey explained the rate increase approval process and noted his previous negotiations that produced increases much smaller than the requests.

"I am committed to fighting for lower rates for you, the consumer," Causey, a Republican elected commissioner in 2016, said. "That is exactly what I have done in the past and will continue to do this year."

While rate hikes are unpopular one consideration that must be made, department spokesperson Barry Smith said, is that insurers have enough funds to handle disasters.

"The insurance commissioner has the role, number one, of protecting consumers, making sure they're paying a fair rate and a fair premium," Smith said. "And, number two, ensuring the state has a vibrant competitive insurance market and if we do have a disaster that insurance companies are solvent enough to pay the claims."

David Wheeler, a Democrat running for commissioner this year, and the only candidate from WNC, said he would say no to the increase.

"When I'm elected insurance commissioner, we will have public hearings across N.C. and online for every rate hike request," said Wheeler of Mithcell County. "I'll lead those hearings and let the insurance companies explain to you why they need an increase. If the insurance companies don't have a good reason to hike rates when I'm commissioner, then they will get used to me saying, "no", and sometimes, "hell, no."

David Wheeler.

Wheeler said if insurance companies sued, he would lead a litigation team from the Attorney General's office "and beat them every time."

Wheeler also took a swipe at Causey's hiring of a friend to be his driver for $44 an hour, as reported by the Raleigh News and Observer, saying the commissioner should stop "taking 10-day road trips to New Mexico at taxpayer expense."

The Citizen Times reached out to Causey's campaign spokesperson Brad Crone.

Causey on Jan. 9 said the driver, Roger Blackwell “is worth his weight in gold,” but declined other comment, the News and Observer reported.

More: Will Hurricane Idalia head to Asheville with more rain, record temperatures? What we know

WNC wildfires: 90% containment on Poplar Fire, no growth for Collett Ridge Fire

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville, Buncombe house owners should pay 21% more, insurers say