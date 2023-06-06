Asheville, Buncombe schools advocate for higher teacher pay. How much are they asking for?

The Asheville City School Board met January 23, 2023.

ASHEVILLE - After Buncombe County's recommended budget fell short of school district asks, area educators say a June 6 public hearing is a chance to advocate for full funding.

Millions were requested from the county to fund pay increases for teachers and staff — a move Asheville City Schools Interim Superintendent Jim Causby said was necessary for the district to compete with other North Carolina systems.

“The county’s proposal at this point is just not going to get us where we need to be," said Daniel Withrow, president of the Asheville City Association of Educators.

Continuing momentum from months of rallies, petitions and appearances at Board of Education public comment periods, Withrow said parents, school employees and more will appear at the County Commission budget hearing to “tell the stories of what it means to have an inadequately funded school for their children, for their families, for their jobs and why this is so important that we make it happen."

Educators, students and parents from Asheville and Buncombe County schools are calling for “urgent action” to be taken to retain and recruit staff. A rally was held at Pack Square Park March 20, 2023 to deliver a petition of nearly 2,500 signatures.

The budget public hearing will be held at the 5 p.m. Buncombe County Board of Commissioner regular meeting on June 6. Budget adoption is scheduled for June 20.

Withrow said it was important to note that the document under discussion is a preliminary budget proposal, "it's not set in stone yet."

“This hearing is a chance for people to give their feedback on it so the county commissioners can take that into account," he said.

Daniel Withrow, president of the Asheville City Association of Educators, the organization leading the charge along with the Buncombe County Association of Educators, said more than 85% of all ACS staff has signed the petition.

How much did Asheville and Buncombe schools request from the county?

At a May 8 Asheville City Board of Education meeting, Causby presented the district's budget request, a $4.7 million increase over the prior year's adopted budget, which included a proposed city school district tax increase to 12 cents from the current rate of 10.62 cents per $100.

The district tax is a supplemental property tax paid by all homeowners and property owners within the city school district.

The hike was necessitated, Causby said, to help fund a salary increase for classified employees, up to $20 an hour from the current beginning salary of $15 an hour, plus a 7% increase to the local supplements paid to staff.

The total ask of Buncombe County from ACS was $20 million, which included the estimated $1.7 million that would result from an increase to the tax rate.

Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder April 4, 2023.

Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder instead recommended $16.8 million in funding for Asheville City Schools, up from $15.2 million in fiscal year 2023, and for the city school district tax rate to remain at its current level.

Buncombe County Schools requested $115.8 million from the county, $33.9 million more than the prior year, which includes funds to increase the local supplement by 7% for certified and classified staff.

Pinder recommended $90.3 million in funding for Buncombe County Schools, up from $81.9 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget.

Education is the biggest expenditure in the county's budget, representing 28% of proposed general fund spending for the 2024 fiscal year. Just behind are human services, at 22%, and public safety, at 21%.

How is teacher pay determined?

Base pay in Asheville and Buncombe County schools are determined by the state. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has a rigid pay schedule for teachers based on their education and experience levels.

On top of that base salary, ACS and BCS provide a local supplement for their employees. The supplement is based on North Carolina years of service and is paid out in a lump sum every year in May.

Buncombe's local supplement information can be found at buncombeschools.org/o/bcs/page/salary-schedules, and Asheville's here: ashevillecityschools.net/domain/2607.

According to the fiscal year 2022-23 state salary schedule, a new teacher with a bachelor's degree must make a minimum of $37,000 annually. Paired with the 9% supplement, a new teacher at ACS has a starting salary of $40,330.

ACS interim Superintendent Jim Causby at a Jan. 23, 2023 school board meeting.

At this starting salary, Causby said the district can't compete with other North Carolina school systems, or even systems throughout the Southeast. The district is outpaced by many surrounding localities, he said, including Chapel Hill-Carrboro City, which offers a starting salary of $43,660; Charlotte-Mecklenburg, at $43,590; and New Hanover, at $44,700.

Across North Carolina, said Withrow, teacher salaries have stagnated.

"But at Buncombe County and Asheville City schools, teachers are paid a lot less than other similar districts across the state where the cost of living is even lower than Asheville’s," he said. This makes it harder for the district to recruit employees, he said, resulting in high turnover and difficulty filling essential positions.

What comes next?

Following Pinder's recommended budget presentation in May, Buncombe County Commissioner Chair Brownie Newman said it was "by no means the last chance for deliberation and discussion."

ACS spokesperson Dillon Huffman said if the district doesn't receive its full request, the board would meet again to determine next steps and discuss what it can do within given parameters.

Withrow fears $16.8 million in funding — rather than the requested $20 million — will mean not getting the pay increases needed to "stabilize our system."

"We are really in an emergency state, and we have been for the last year and a half to two years, with staff turnover and lack of support that we need to support our students," he said.

"The budget that our school systems have proposed are ways out of this crisis. And if the county commissioners don’t fund that, I’m really concerned we aren’t going to find a way out.”

