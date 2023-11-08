Asheville city bus strikes pedestrian: police; driver cited in accident

ASHEVILLE - A city bus driver has been cited and an investigation is underway following an accident that hospitalized a pedestrian.

A city ART bus was heading north on Biltmore Avenue downtown around 8:35 p.m. Nov. 7 when it turned left onto Hilliard Avenue, striking a pedestrian who was in the walkway with another person, according to a police report.

"The pedestrian crosswalk light was on, the pedestrians had the right of way," the report said.

Asheville Police Department spokesperson Samantha Booth said the pedestrian was transported to Mission Hospital "with a serious but non-life-threatening injury to his leg."

"Upon completion of the Asheville Police Department's investigation, the (City of Asheville) transit bus driver was charged with unsafe movement for failing to yield the right of way while the pedestrian was lawfully crossing in a crosswalk," Booth said.

That violation is considered an infraction by state law.

The police report Booth provided to the Citizen Times did not contain the name of the driver. The Citizen Times reached out to Booth asking about the driver's identity.

A city bus hit a pedestrian downtown Nov. 7, sending the person to the hospital, according to police.

A statement by the city said the incident was "upsetting for all" city employees.

"Transit safety for pedestrians and riders is our greatest concern, and the City of Asheville will do everything it can to support the safe delivery of services. We hope for the full and speedy recovery of those involved," said the statement sent by Asheville spokesperson Kim Miller.

The private company that oversees operations and manages bus drivers said the driver, a member of the union, has been put on administrative leave with pay, pending the results of an investigation, including a drug test.

"Our primary concern is the well-being of the pedestrian involved in the recent incident and our employee. We are committed to providing the necessary support and taking appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our community," the statement from RATP Dev USA said.

The leave was standard operating procedure, the statement said, adding the company was working closely with the union.

Union president Albert Maybin said he was working and unavailable to comment.

The investigation will involve the city, the transit system and the police and will be conducted "a fair and transparent manner" the management company said.

RATP said it would also conduct a safety review, consulting with union members, on ways to improve training and safety procedures.

"RATP Dev USA is committed to ensuring that incidents like these do not recur in the future. Our standard operating procedures are designed to maintain the highest safety standards, and we continually strive to improve them. We understand the concerns of the community and are dedicated to addressing them with transparency and responsibility," it said.

