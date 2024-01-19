Asheville City Schools dismissing early, Buncombe County schools closed Jan. 19

Snow falls across the Leicester landscape on Jan. 19, 2024.

ASHEVILLE — As snow descends on Asheville Jan. 19, Asheville City Schools are dismissing students early and postponing or cancelling all after school activities, as announced by ACS.

Elementary schools were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and secondary students, meaning middle school and high school, will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. High school students who drove to school Jan. 19 were dismissed at noon.

"We are salting the dismissal areas, including the area between two crosswalks," Jo Landreth with Asheville Middle School said in an alert to parents. "Students should only be getting into cars in this area."

Complete list of school closings: School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for Jan. 19

All Buncombe County Schools are closed Jan. 19 due to "frozen precipitation overnight and hazardous road conditions," an announcement from BCS said.

Buncombe County schools are operating under an asynchronous remote learning day with an optional teacher workday, according to the announcement. Teachers uploaded assignments into their Learning Management System by 10 a.m.

"Students may work at their own pace," the news release said. "Assignments must be completed and turned in within 5 school days."

Buncombe County and cCty of Asheville offices have not announced any closures as of 1 p.m. Jan. 19.

