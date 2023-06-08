Asheville City Schools names new superintendent, again

Asheville City Schools announced June 8 the appointment of Dr. Maggie Fehrman as the district's new superintendent.

ASHEVILLE - For the second time in a month, Asheville City Board of Education has named a new superintendent. The June 8 announcement introduced those gathered at the special called meeting to Maggie Fehrman, current superintendent with City Schools of Decatur, Georgia.

Before 23 years of service in public education, and experience as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, executive director of schools, assistant superintendent and superintendent, she grew up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania.

“Serving as Superintendent in City Schools of Decatur was truly an honor. I was humbled to have the opportunity to work with such talented educators, staff, and leaders,” Fehrman said in a June 8 news release from the district. “I believe the role of the superintendent is to create an environment where all the work in the district is centered on what is best for students and empowering teachers as professionals so they can be highly effective educators.”

Fehrman's first day with the district is July 17.

The appointment comes after Rick Cruz, briefly named Asheville's new superintendent on May 15, announced on June 6 he would not be assuming the position due to a family medical emergency.

ACS Spokesperson Dillon Huffman said Fehrman was another of the four finalists narrowed from a pool of 49 applicants with the help of the Asheville-based Summit Search Solutions Inc., which the board selected in February at a fixed project fee of $30,000.

The pivot did not carry a financial cost for ACS, he said.

"The four superintendent finalists the Board interviewed were all exceptionally qualified, and the Board is confident in our next superintendent," Huffman said in a June 8 email. "The leading candidate is a former principal and current superintendent, who is a proven servant leader. They bring a strong commitment to both equity and excellence."

In prior years, Asheville City Schools has faced a "revolving door of superintendents," board members have noted. Fehrman will be the district's seventh leader since 2013, not counting Cruz.

Background on the search

The vote to elect Fehrman to the position was unanimous.

The process that resulted in Cruz's appointment, and now Fehrman, is the district's first superintendent search since it selected Gene Freeman in 2019. Freeman left two years into his four-year contract, taking with him a $94,000 buyout, about $23,500 more than he would have made in his final 5 1/2 months had he stayed on the job.

Interim Superintendent Jim Causby has served since June after Freeman's early departure.

Causby makes an annual salary of $183,000, and Freeman made $150,000, plus his local supplement.

Huffman said Fehrman's four-year contract is the same as Cruz’s, excepting the July 17 start date, with an annual base salary of $215,000, not including any local or state supplements.

The starting salary for a new teacher at ACS is $40,330.

