Asheville City Schools Superintendent retires earlier; gets more than $94,000 buyout

ASHEVILLE - City Schools Superintendent Gene Freeman is now retiring June 15 due to a negotiated separation agreement, according to a June 10 announcement from Asheville City Schools.

This comes two months after Dr. Freeman originally announced he would retire on Nov. 30 of this year. His retirement comes only two years into his four-year contract.

The financial terms of Dr. Freeman’s separation agreement resulted in a buyout of just over $94,000 from “an undesignated local fund balance,” according to a news release from Asheville City Schools. Dr. Freeman’s monthly salary was $12,812, according to his initial contract, which makes the buyout about $23,500 more than he would have made in his final 5 ½ months.

“We’re focused on having a successful start to the 2022-2023 school year,” Ashley-Michelle Thublin, executive director of communications for Asheville City Schools, said in a news release. “With June, July and August being crucial months for budgeting, hiring and planning, we believe that a buy-out of Dr. Freeman’s remaining contract is in the best interests of Asheville City Schools, its students, staff, families and greater school community.”

Dr. Jim Causby, who was confirmed as the interim superintendent in a unanimous vote following a May 25 special meeting, will start June 16 and serve in the role until the Asheville City Board of Education finds a permanent replacement. The Board’s search for a new superintendent won’t start until well into the 2022-2023 school year, after the new majority-elected members are seated in December.

