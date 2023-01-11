Asheville Council appoints retired Marine, ROTC instructor Jesse Warren to school board

Jesse Warren poses for a portrait at the Jan. 10, 2023 City Council meeting.

ASHEVILLE - Four school board candidates got a second chance at a seat on the Asheville Board of Education after being passed over in the November election, and following a round of interviews Jan. 10, Asheville City Council appointed Jesse Warren to the board.

Warren is a retired U.S. Marine and Asheville City Schools MCJROTC instructor. He still regularly volunteers in the school system and said appointment or not, he would never stop being a part of the ACS community.

“I’m always going to be out there,” Warren said during his 2 p.m. interview with council. The appointment was made by council at the tail end of its Jan. 10 meeting. Going down the line, all City Council members, with the exception of Sage Turner, who was attending the meeting virtually, named their pick.

Mayor Esther Manheimer, Vice Mayor Sandra Kilgore and council members Antanette Mosley, Sheneika Smith and Kim Roney nominated Jesse Warren. Council member Maggie Ullman nominated Pepi Acebo.

With more than four votes, Warren was appointed.

There was no discussion on this item during the regular meeting.

After the appointment, Warren said he would describe himself as "enthusiastic."

"I got a lot of work that needs to be done, and I'm going to put my boots on the ground and start," Warren said.

Previous coverage:Resignation after anti-LGBTQ attacks leaves open ACS board seat. How will it be filled?

More:Asheville's 1st elected school board: Ray wins night with Thornburg, Strimer, English-Kelly

Jesse Warren, a school board candidate, interviews with Asheville City Council Jan. 10, 2023.

In the Nov. 8 general election, Warren came in sixth out of eight candidates, with 7,787 votes or 11.93%, just behind Acebo, who was also interviewed during the Jan. 10 afternoon session. The top four vote getters made it onto the board as the city's first elected members.

For City Council to be appointing a member just two months later was not expected, something Manheimer noted earlier that afternoon.

"Council tried to get out of the business of appointing school board members with the passage of legislation this last year moving the school board to an elected school board," Manheimer said. But a sudden vacancy on the Asheville school board by someone previously appointed by council pushed the responsibility back into their lap.

Story continues

If no other appointed school board members resigns before their term is up, this may be the last time Asheville City Council has its say in appointing a board member. If an elected member resigns, the duty of appointment will fall to the school board, Manheimer said.

More:Asheville's 1st trans school board member resigns following anti-LGBTQ attacks

The vacancy was caused by former board member Peyton O'Conner's Dec. 5 resignation. O'Conner, who is a transgender woman, resigned after repeated anti-LGBTQ attacks from local pastor Ronald Gates, identifying himself as an ambassador of Alliance Defending Freedom. Gates misgendered her during board public comment and pushed homophobic and transphobic rhetoric.

Warren will join the school board as its seventh member, alongside Amy Ray, Sarah Thornburg, Rebecca Strimer and Liza English-Kelly, all elected in November, and Chair George Sieburg and board member James Carter, both appointed members.

Sieburg, Carter and Warren will remain on the board until 2024, when all members will be elected to staggered four-year terms, ACS spokesperson Dillon Huffman told the Citizen Times previously.

Along with Acebo and Warren, City Council also interviewed William Young Jr. and Miri Massachi at its Jan. 10 session, the seventh and eighth vote-getters, respectively.

More:'Slap in the face;' Asheville Reparations Commission balks at proposed timeline changes

During his 15-minute public interview with council, which took place in open-session in council chambers at 2 p.m. and was also livestreamed, Warren told council members that his most unique quality was his leadership.

“I’m always going to be out there," Warren said. “I like being out there in the community."

He emphasized the importance of one-on-one attention being given to students and said closing the achievement gap begins with supporting families.

During the interview session, Mosley noted that Warren comes to council "highly recommended" with an endorsement from Asheville City Association of Educators, and in an email to council, they said Warren has been a member of the school community for decades, with an "inside perspective on our school district that would prove invaluable to the board."

Like most of the candidates, Warren identified higher pay for educators and ACS staff, as well as the search for a new superintendent, to be among his top priorities.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville City Council appoints Jesse Warren to school board