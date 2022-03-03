Asheville man arrested before Jan. 6 with 'pink rifle' in Washington may return to jail

Thomas Gronek stands near his bus in Asheville in this Facebook photo. Gronek was arrested Jan. 5 in Washington D.C., on felony weapon charges.

An Asheville man Washington police say was riding in a spray painted "Hippies 4 Trump" bus with a pink .22-caliber Ruger rifle a day before the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack may be back in jail after prosecutors say he violated his pretrial release conditions.

Thomas Alexander Gronek, 47, who is facing a felony gun charge has been ordered to appear March 11 in District of Columbia Superior Court "to show cause as to why his conditions of release should not be revoked or modified ... based on defendant's failure to comply with his pretrial conditions of release," Judge Lyn Leibovitz wrote in a Feb. 15 order.

The order said the allegations of pretrial release violations were attached to the order, but the electronic court filing system did not include them. The system also did not provide the original conditions of release, including a "no-contact" order. U.S. Attorney's Office spokesperson Bill Miller and Gronek's attorney Chris Langello did not return messages seeking comment.

Gronek, reached March 2 by phone, declined to comment on the alleged pretrial violations. He said he was innocent of the gun possession charge and that he had gone to Washington to attend President Donald Trump's Stop the Steal rally "to serve hotdogs to hungry people. That was my goal."

But he said someone called the FBI about him and police pulled over the bus.

Gronek said he did not intend to use the rifle and that it belonged to his daughter which she used for target practice. He said it was wrapped up on the bus, which he he said could be considered a home. He is charged with violating a D.C. code against carrying a firearm outside a home or business.

"I wasn't carrying it. After I realized it was back there, I told the police where it was."

Police say they also found a pistol, which he denies.

Gronek said he has a large family including a newborn son and that the legal situation has been difficult for him. He will be allowed to appear at the hearing via video conference.

Gronek is also facing several charges in Buncombe County, including felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor carrying of a concealed gun.

The gun charge came Feb. 16 after the D.C. court's order. It's not clear if the other charges play into the allegations of pretrial condition violations.

In an arrest report, Asheville police allege he was carrying a concealed .22 caliber Smith and Wesson.

Gronek is one of three Western North Carolina residents arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 invasion of the country's main legislative buildings.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., 53, of Clay County was sentenced Dec. 14 to more than two years in jail for threats including shooting House speaker Pelosi in the head. Meredith attempted to go to the Jan. 6 rally but arrived after the insurrection because of car trouble.

Lewis Easton Cantwell, 36, of Jackson County was indicted Feb. 5 by a federal grand jury on charges of storming the Capitol. The former owner of the now-closed Sylva tea shop Sip' Sum is facing charges including aiding and abetting civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted government area and disruptive and disorderly conduct in a restricted government area. He is currently awaiting trial.

