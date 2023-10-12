Asheville man arrested for sending antisemitic emails to synagogue, police report

ASHEVILLE - A man was arrested for sending a series of antisemitic emails to a local synagogue Oct. 11, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Michael Patrick Toone, 44, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after an investigation of the incident, according to a news release.

Toone was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility with a $5,000 secured bond or $500 to a bondsman. After a bond hearing, the Buncombe County district court judge raised Toone’s bond to $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to the police. Toone's first court appearance will be on Dec. 7, according to court documents.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The antisemitic emails were received amid the war that broke out over the weekend in Israel after Hamas launched a surprise attack, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking an estimated 150 people hostage, according to reporting by USA TODAY.

Israeli Defense Forces mounted a swift response, triggering a war between the nation and Hamas, which controls the besieged Gaza Strip.

NC SBI report: Buncombe County crime rate down 15% last year; What about Asheville?

Asheville police say if anyone has been threatened or discriminated against based on race, people, color, religion, nationality, country of origin, or gender identity, to contact them at 828-252-1110. Or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

If you have knowledge of any hate crime or ethnic intimidation, you can anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

This story will be updated.

Citizen Times Reporter Mitch Black contributed to this article.

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville man arrested after sending antisemitic emails to synagogue