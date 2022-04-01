Asheville man charged with attempted murder, 2 in critical condition, police say

ASHEVILLE -- A 48-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after shooting and critically injuring two people March 30, according to police.

DeMarcus Antonio Royal, 48, of Asheville, shot and attempted to kill a man and a woman near Pisgah View Apartments, according to arrest warrants filed by APD. He is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $753,000 bond.

The two victims — who APD Lt. Russel Crisp said were a 33-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man — were still in critical condition and being treated at Mission Hospital on the morning of March 31.

Police believe that Royal was the only perpetrator in the shooting.

"We don't believe there is any danger to the public at this time," said Crisp, who works on the criminal investigations division.

The department did not have a motive to attribute to the shooting on March 31.

"That's part of the investigation that we're working on," said Crisp. "(We're) not going to identify any one specific thing at this time."

Royal was also charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and two counts of attempted murder in connection to the shootings, according to the news release and arrest warrants.

"Violent crime has been increasing in many municipalities across the nation, across our state and Asheville," Police Chief David Zack said at a March 30 public safety committee meeting, commenting on violence in the city generally.

He emphasized the department's "focus" on "seizure of stolen firearms in order to further the reduction in gun violence."

"We've made very clear that one of our goals for 2021 — our primary goal in 2021 —was to reduce gun violence in this city, to reduce the number of shots fired calls, and hopefully by reducing that, we would also reduce the number of gunshot victims," Zack said at the meeting.

Asheville police report one homicide so far in 2022. There were 10 in 2021 and 11 in 2020.

Nine people have been reported shot in 2022 so far, including those shot on March 30, according to the department.

Royal is being represented by public defender Virginia Hebert. The Citizen Times could not reach her on the afternoon of March 31.

