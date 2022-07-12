Asheville man charged with murder turns himself in; held without bond

A suspect in a downtown Asheville murder has turned himself in.

ASHEVILLE - Danquries Green, 26, turned himself in to law enforcement July 12 and is being held without bond at the Buncombe County jail for a first-degree murder charge, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Green was charged in the death of 24-year-old Jamel Tyjon Grant. Police say they found Grant early on the morning of July 10, after he was shot in the back multiple times. He later died at Mission Hospital.

Green also has a $10,000 bond for a discharging a firearm in city limits charge and nothing for the charge of going armed to the terror of the people. Police announced those charges July 11, though they were still looking for Green.

The murder is the ninth reported by Asheville police this year, and the seventh from a firearm.

APD detectives are continuing their investigation and ask anyone who may have more information about this case to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or by using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in your app store). You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

