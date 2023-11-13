Asheville man found guilty in 'unusual' rape trial, sentenced to prison

ASHEVILLE — After nearly a week of deliberation, a jury has found a former Asheville man guilty of first-degree rape and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury in Buncombe County Superior Court Nov. 13.

Judge David Strickland sentenced William Todd Murell, 58, to serve a minimum active sentence of 240 months for first-degree rape, plus a minimum of 14 months for felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, for a combined active sentence of at least 21 years in prison, according to District Attorney Todd Williams.

Murell was also facing a charge of first-degree kidnapping, which the jury acquitted him of, according to Williams.

This trial unfolded unlike most, with the jury taking a three-week hiatus from the case after evidence was presented due to the presiding judge going on vacation and a week-long judicial conference. The court took its break starting Oct. 13 and reconvened for closing arguments and deliberation Nov. 6.

Williams told the Citizen Times it’s “pretty unusual” for a trial to be heard in this manner, saying “the jury was out (deliberating) for a week, but they also didn’t just sit through two weeks of exhibits and testimony and then immediately get the case. They sat through the exhibits, testimony and the presentation of evidence and then were gone for three weeks.”

During the week of deliberation, the jury asked to see numerous exhibits, or pieces of evidence in the trial, including police bodycam footage, 911 Computer Aided Dispatch reports, images of the victim’s injuries, and a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner report.

The jury even sent notes to Strickland twice, indicating that they were unable to reach a unanimous decision. For example, around 11:40 on Nov. 9, about 11 hours into deliberation, the jury wrote a note to Strickland saying they reached a unanimous decision on one of the charges but were still split on the other two.

“Even though we might have to spend more time at your command … we will never agree,” Strickland read to the court.

“I would thank the jurors of their conscientious review of the evidence and consideration of all the facts and circumstances presented by the state,” Williams told the Citizen Times. “After that break, it seemed like they wanted to see a lot of the evidence.”

Murell was arrested on Feb. 19, 2020, then again on March 10, 2020, and charged with first-degree forcible rape, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sex offense and assault inflicting serious bodily injury, according to a previous Asheville Police Department news release.

Court records suggest there’s evidence of two alleged victims, but due to Strickland’s order not to combine the cases in response to pre-trial motions, the jury has not seen that evidence and has only heard testimony from one female victim.

The judge decided not to combine the cases because "the court cannot find that these two incidents constituted 'a series of acts or transactions connected together or constituting parts of a single scheme or plan,'" Strickland said in an email to the attorneys on the case.

When asked if Murell will still stand trial for his remaining charges of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sex offense against a potential second victim, Williams said, “I’ll decline comment on that right now.”

The Citizen Times reached out to Murell's defense attorney, Al Messer, but he was unavailable for comment before press time.

