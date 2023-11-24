Asheville man found shot to death in Hendersonville parking lot, suspect at large: police

HENDERSONVILLE - An Asheville man is dead following a reported shooting in the early morning hours of Nov. 24 in the parking lot of Henderson Crossing Plaza parking lot, and according to police, the suspect is still on the loose.

According to a news release from the City of Hendersonville, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Hendersonville Police officers were dispatched to Orchard Bar & Grill at Henderson Crossing in reference to a disturbance involving gunshots in the parking lot.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Elijah Edward Timmons III of Asheville, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male on the ground in the parking lot who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, the release said. A firearm believed to belong to the deceased was located and secured by officers.

The preliminary investigation has revealed Timmons was engaged in an altercation with a suspect before being fatally shot. The suspect remains at large; however, this is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to public safety, according to the release.

Lt. Alan Bonanno told the Times-News on Nov. 24 there were no other details to provide and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Bonanno at 828-697-3025. Tips may also be submitted through the Hendersonville Police Department App which can be downloaded from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store by searching “Hendersonville PD.”

This marks the second shooting fatality this year for the city of Hendersonville, the police department said. The other was on Oct. 10, when police reported that Sam Antwan Ivey, 35, an employee at the McDonald's on Four Seasons Boulevard, allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Jacklyn Marie Reed of Johnson City, Tennessee. The McDonald's is owned by U.S. Congressman Chuck Edwards.

Ivey was charged with second-degree murder, and according to court records, his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 14.

