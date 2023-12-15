Asheville man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Kedrick Green of Asheville, father of 2

ASHEVILLE — A man charged with four different murders in three states pleaded guilty in Buncombe County Superior Court Dec. 13 to second-degree murder in the November 2021 shooting death of an Asheville man.

Alfred Louis Logan, Jr., 44, of Asheville, was sentenced to 30-37 years in prison, as announced by Attorney General Josh Stein. Logan’s sentence comes two years after Kedrick Tevon Green, 29, was found shot to death Nov. 18, 2021, at close range in his vehicle at an apartment complex off Christ School Road in Arden.

Green was shot in the head, neck and torso, according to his death certificate obtained by the Citizen Times.

Kedrick Green, 29, who his mother described as a proud dad and the life of the family, poses for a photo.

While going through cell phone records during the homicide investigation, deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office determined Logan was in communication with the victim minutes before he was killed, according to a search warrant obtained by the Citizen Times.

“Mr. Logan confirmed he would speak with deceased and meet with him on a regular basis,” the warrant said.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, the day before Green was discovered dead, witnesses saw his car outside the apartment complex, heard the car’s engine rev, a horn blow and saw someone running from the vehicle, the warrant said.

Deputies obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses that showed Logan in the area, according to Stein’s announcement. Deputies also found cell phone data showing that Green’s phone was taken from his car to Logan’s home address.

“This man has a history of violence and is clearly a threat to North Carolinians,” Stein said in the news release. “I want to thank the local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who arrested him, and I’m pleased that my office was able to secure a conviction to keep him off our streets and make our communities safer.”

'His children are left wondering why'

Green's mother, Terria Shade Lytle, was in court for the plea and gave a victim's impact statement, talking about Green's two children "who were left behind."

"During my victim impact statement, I said his children are left wondering why. They ask me why, and I don't have an answer for them, because I want to know why as well," Lytle told the Citizen Times.

Courtroom 510 at the Buncombe County Courthouse in Asheville.

"I stated how I think hard-working, tax-paying, law-abiding citizens are failed by the system because Alfred was only out (of prison) three months before he started his murder spree," Lytle said.

She later told the Citizen Times that she feels Logan's conviction should have been first-degree murder because it was "premeditated and planned out."

"But I am also grateful for the arrest and the conviction because the city of Asheville has a lot of unsolved murders," Lytle added.

As to why the negotiated plea deal was for second-degree murder, rather than first-degree as charged, defense attorney Dustin Dow said it was partially due to the facts of the case, but "it was more in the discretion of the AG's office that they chose to offer a reduction."

Logan was charged with first-degree murder on Dec. 1, 2021, according to previous Citizen Times reporting. He was then arrested on Dec. 12, 2021, by U.S. Marshals in Elizabeth City and transferred back to the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

District Attorney Todd Williams referred the case to the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section, which was prosecuted by Special Deputy Attorney General Arneatha James. Logan's defense attorney was Dustin Dow.

Logan is also facing murder charges in Birmingham, Alabama; York County, South Carolina; and Wake County, North Carolina. Stein said those cases “will be tried in future months.”

A proud dad and life of the family

Green, who went by the nickname “Cricket” to friends and family, was born and raised in Asheville and had a love for fast cars, football and fishing, according to Lytle.

"Kedrick was the life of our family," Lytle said. "Kedrick was my first born and we also became very good friends. He was a great guy and awesome son."

Lytle described Green as a proud dad of his 9-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, who is truly missed by his family.

"This incident has taken my family by storm and has torn us a part," Lytle said. Green has a sister, Kia Green, and brother, Kewan Shade, according to his online obituary.

Kedrick Green, 29, smiles for a photo. Alfred Louis Logan, Jr., 44, of Asheville, was sentenced to 30-37 years in prison on Dec. 13 for Green's shooting death.

Green attended A.C. Reynolds High School and graduated from Buncombe Community School in 2012. He also went to South College to pursue surgical technology.

His mom said Green worked at High Water Clay, which makes pottery. The 29-year-old joined St. John Baptist Church in 2010, where he played the drums and was baptized.

“He will be remembered for his infectious sense of humor and his contagious smile,” his online obituary reads.

Lytle said that her son knew Logan, but she doesn't know how or in what capacity.

Logan's sister and girlfriend charged with accessory

In connection to Green’s death, Logan's girlfriend, Lindsey Nicole Calton, was charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, sheriff’s spokesperson Aaron Sarver previously told the Citizen Times.

The investigation “revealed Ms. Calton fled Buncombe County with Mr. Logan and committed violent crimes in other jurisdictions,” a previous news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Calton was taken into custody in Irondale, Alabama, where detectives from the sheriff’s office traveled to conduct interviews in December 2021.

"I can confirm that our office is handling the matter," AG Stein spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed told the Citizen Times. "She is currently criminally charged in Alabama and due to stand trial there. When a person is charged in multiple states, prosecutors will coordinate those matters with the other jurisdictions – that’s ongoing."

Logan’s sister, Crystal Chevon Logan, was also charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and was taken into custody on Dec. 14, 2021. Logan was sentenced to 10-21 months for felony obstruction of justice on Dec. 13, Ahmed confirmed.

"That was a slap on the wrist, and a slap in me and my family's face," Lytle said, adding that she's concerned for her family's safety.

The Citizen Times reached out to Crystal’s lawyer, James Rice, but did not immediately receive a response.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

