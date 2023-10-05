Asheville man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 homicide, 2 others face murder charge

ASHEVILLE - An Asheville man, originally charged with first-degree murder alongside two others for the 2021 death of Joshua Silvers, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Oct. 4 in Buncombe County Superior Court.

James Edward Benson Jr., 20, was sentenced to serve 64 to 89 months in prison, the District Attorney’s Office announced Oct. 4. Benson was arrested in July 2021, two days after Silver was shot and killed in Candler.

“As related matters are currently pending, further public comment is inappropriate at this time,” the announcement on social media said.

Silvers, 27, was shot and killed outside a home on Davis Drive just after midnight on July 26, 2021. Deputies were dispatched at 12:30 a.m., according to department spokesperson Aaron Sarver. Throughout the day, nearly two dozen employees from the sheriffs’ office — including deputies, sergeants, a lieutenant and a captain — worked the case, Sarver previously said.

Previous coverage: 18-year-old girlfriend of murdered Buncombe man has bond reduced, released from jail

More: Buncombe County Sheriff: Third arrest made in killing of Joshua Silvers

Benson was one of three people charged in Silver’s murder, including Terrick Tyree Eddington and Alexus Marie Buckner, who was Silver’s girlfriend, according to the family. Both Benson, of Asheville, and Buckner, of Candler, were 18 at the time of their arrests. Eddington, of Asheville, was 20.

Buckner was scheduled to have a court hearing on Oct. 2, and it was continued to Oct. 5, according to court proceedings. The last court date the criminal clerk’s office has on file for Eddington was March 20, and he does not appear to be in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center, according to an online database.

The Citizen Times reached out to Benson’s lawyer, Ted Besen, but he was unavailable before press time.

Family and friends posted tributes to Silvers on Facebook in the days following his killing.

“Josh was a wonder(ful) man. He loved his family. His sister was his best friend. He was the sweetest, funniest, give-you-the-shirt-off-his-back kind of guy,” his cousin, Brittany Warren, previously told the Citizen Times.

This story will be updated.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. News tips? Email Ryley at rober@gannett.com. Please support local, daily journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2021 homicide