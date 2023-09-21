Asheville man pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2020 stabbing death of Navy veteran

ASHEVILLE — An Asheville man was sentenced for voluntary manslaughter Sept. 19 in Buncombe County Superior Court, stemming from a fatal stabbing at the Klondyke apartment complex in 2020.

At about 12:30 a.m. on July 1, 2020, police responded to a report of a male suffering from stab wounds at the apartment complex on Montford Avenue, according to an Asheville Police Department news release. APD officers and members of the Asheville Fire Department and EMS found Trevor Warren Ridge, 43, of Asheville, and transported him to Mission Hospital, where he died.

Drug deal in South Asheville: Asheville man gets 8-10 years for 2020 murder over drug deal in South Asheville

Devone Maceo James, Jr., 18 at the time, was originally charged with second-degree murder and arrested following an investigation by the APD Criminal Investigations Section. Investigators determined that Ridge first produced a knife and pointed it at James, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

"After a brief struggle, James disarmed Ridge of the knife and knocked Ridge and the knife to the ground," the news release states. "James gained control of the loose knife, then stabbed Ridge fatally in the chest."

The stabbing occurred at Ridge's own residence, according to his death certificate.

On Sept. 19, James pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 48 months and a maximum of 70 months in jail, according to the news release. With 29 days of pre-trial jail credit, he should be released in a little less than four years, according to his defense attorney, Al Messer. The news release stated that Ridge's parents were consulted and approved the sentence.

Asheville man pleads guilty: Asheville man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of his father in 2021

According to his online obituary, Ridge followed in his father's footsteps by serving in the United States Navy. Ridge, father of two sons and a daughter worked in machinery maintenance after his Navy service.

"He enjoyed history and watching history movies on TV," his obituary reads. "Trevor enjoyed hiking and camping, especially here in the mountains."

The U.S. Navy Honor Guard performed full military honors at Trevor's funeral service on July 8, 2020.

This story will be updated.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. News tips? Email Ryley at rober@gannett.com. Please support local, daily journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville man pleads guilty to 2020 stabbing death of Navy veteran