Asheville man pleads guilty to multiple charges, assault in 7-hour standoff with police

ASHEVILLE — An Asheville man charged in a seven-hour standoff with police at Altamont Apartments in 2019, during which he threatened to shoot himself and others, pleaded guilty in Buncombe County Superior Court Oct. 30.

Ashley Dean Herny, 49, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, castration without malice aforethought and possession of a firearm by a felon, as announced by District Attorney Todd Williams. Herny will serve 70-96 months and will be placed on probation for 18 months after his release from prison.

He will also serve a “suspended sentence of 17-30 months imprisonment, for possession of firearm by a felon,” Williams said in a social media news release.

When Asheville Police Department officers arrived at 72 N. Market St. around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2019, they found a woman in the lobby – identified by Williams as Keri Lynn Buckner – who appeared to have part of her finger shot off, according to an affidavit for a search warrant. Buckner also had “possible stippling to her face from being shot,” an APD officer said in the affidavit.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Previous reporting: Police: Suspect in Altamont Apartments incident threatened to shoot self, others

Previous reporting: APD: Altamont Apartments suspect charged with attempted murder, has been convicted of murder before

Buckner was not present in court for Herny’s plea, and the District Attorney’s Office could not locate her “after extended effort,” Williams said.

“Witnesses reported hearing an argument from within an apartment unit of the building,” Williams said in the news release. “The victim stated that she had been shot by Herny after the two engaged in an argument.”

After following “what they believed to be a blood trail” and speaking to a resident, APD officers located and made contact with Herny, who told the officers to "get away from the door, that he would shoot and did have a gun," the affidavit states.

More: Asheville man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 homicide; another has charges dropped

While barricaded in his apartment, Herny communicated for hours with APD’s crisis negotiators, the Citizen Times previously reported. During that time, “Herny gave statements indicating his guilt,” Williams said. Herny was taken into custody around 8:15 p.m., according to a former APD spokesperson.

Herny initially faced a single charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. His charges were later upped to attempted first-degree murder, castration without malice, two counts of communicating threats and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The 49-year-old has been held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $285,000 bond prior to his guilty plea, according to an online jail database.

Williams said anyone with information about the whereabouts of Buckner should contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

More: Fairview man charged with murder after investigation into Asheville violent assault death

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Man pleads guilty to assault, other charges in 7-hour police standoff