Asheville man sentenced to 28 years after using Snapchat to elicit child pornography

The Buncombe County Courthouse is located at 60 Court Plaza in downtown Asheville.

An Asheville man was sentenced to 28 years in prison Dec. 16 after pleading guilty to multiple child pornography charges.

Coyoami Ruiz Miguel, 26, was arrested in April 2020 after investigators found he possessed dozens of sexually explicit videos featuring children. Some of the videos showed Miguel engaging in sex acts with the minors from July 2019 to April 2020,

He is currently incarcerated without bond at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Related: Child sexual abuse case for Etowah man charged with 2 dozen counts continues

Crime news: MAHEC psychiatry director Shane Lunsford's child rape-charge case continued to 2022

According to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Dena J. King, Miguel contacted at least 15 children in the Asheville area via Snapchat and other messaging apps popular with teenagers. He then paid the minors using CashApp.

The investigation was led by the Asheville Police Department. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Buncombe and Henderson County Sheriff’s offices assisted.

On Jan. 13, Miguel pleaded to possession of child pornography and using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.

Shelby Harris is a reporter covering breaking news, education and other topics. She can be reached at sharris@citizentimes.com or on Twitter @_shelbyharris.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville man sentenced after using Snapchat to elicit child porn