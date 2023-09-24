Asheville man, woman killed in downtown car crash after police 'initiated traffic stop'

ASHEVILLE - Two people were killed Sept. 23 in an early morning car crash downtown after Asheville Police Department officers "tried to initiate a traffic stop," according to a news release from the agency.

The driver of the vehicle, Darriann Chantel Waters, 32, and passenger, Maurice Dijon Jones, 30, both of Asheville, died from their injuries on the scene, the news statement said, noting that family has been notified.

Police officers were initiating a traffic stop on a 2021 Dodge Challenger "matching the description of a vehicle occupied by a suspect fleeing the scene of an assault that occurred downtown. While attempting to stop the vehicle, officers lost sight of the vehicle," the release said.

"While searching the immediate area, officers located the vehicle nearby, down an embankment on Hilliard Avenue. Responding officers attempted to render aid to trapped occupants until EMS arrived to administer medical aid."

An investigation is underway. The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office has been notified and will assist in the review, the release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

