Asheville might see flurries, snowfall in higher elevations along Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE – It’s time to break out the hot chocolate, throw on your winter woolies and huddle under a warm blanket. Winter is coming to town.

Western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee will likely see some snow accumulations at higher elevations over the next few days, National Weather Service Meteorologist Clay Chaney told the Citizen Times Dec. 4.

Chaney said that between 4-6 inches of snow could stick on some of the mountains near the state border. The snowfall will begin the night of Dec. 5 and carry into Dec. 6, he said.

Craggy Gardens was dusted in a light snow May 1, 2023.

Asheville, however, may see a few snowflakes.

“Not yet, but we’re getting there,” he said about a major snowfall.

So don’t break out the sleds just yet.

Chaney said that areas of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Asheville, like the Balsams and Black mountains could receive an inch of accumulation.

The first flurries of the year coincide with the state’s “Winter Weather Preparedness Week,” which runs Dec. 3-9.

While snow can be enchanting, it is also potentially dangerous, Buncombe County Assistant Emergency Services Director Ryan Cole told the Citizen Times Dec. 4.

Cole advised county residents to ensure that they are self-sustainable for 72 hours in case they face an emergency. This means having three days of food in the pantry and having enough medications on hand in case residents can’t leave their homes.

Power outages can occur when heavy snow and freezing rain weigh down power lines.

Cole also suggested residents keep food, water, blankets and medications in their vehicles in case they get stranded on the highway.

He encouraged residents to text “BCAlert” to 99411, which is how the county communicates with residents during emergencies.

