Asheville mother of man found dead in Candler details his last known whereabouts

ASHEVILLE – The last time Rasonna La Pierre-Brown saw her son alive, she was dropping him off around 3 p.m. Aug. 9 at Bartlett Arms Apartments in Asheville, where one of his friends lived. She recalls warning him that he didn’t need to be there, that he didn’t know the people well, that he didn’t grow up with them.

“The next thing I hear is I’m getting a phone call that he’s dead,” La Pierre-Brown told the Citizen Times Aug. 14.

Jeruan William Spencer, 22, was found dead in a wooded area off McKinney Road in Candler on the afternoon of Aug. 10, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, which released Spencer’s name Aug. 11. Deputies with the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the area west of Asheville shortly after noon that day, according to an Aug. 10 news release.

Jeruan William Spencer, 22, was found dead by Buncombe County Sheriff's Officers Aug. 10, 2023. An active investigation is underway.

An active criminal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office is currently underway with numerous detectives, crime scene investigators, patrol, and K9 handlers working on the case. No suspects have been identified, as last announced Aug. 10 by sheriff's spokesperson Christina Esmay. Law enforcement believes this was an isolated incident.

The Citizen Times reached out to the sheriff’s department for an update on the case, and Esmay said there are no updates to provide as of Aug. 15. However, she did confirm that the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigative agency for the case.

La Pierre-Brown said she spoke to her son, who had moved to Asheville from New Jersey two years ago to “turn his life around,” one more time at 6:18 p.m. Aug. 9 before his body was discovered the next day. He had called excited to tell her about the new car he had just purchased, La Pierre-Brown said.

“My son was on his way to making music,” La Pierre-Brown said, adding that her son was a rapper, a devoted father and a lovable kid that always kept her laughing. “My son was doing shows, going to Atlanta, meeting a lot of people trying to get a record deal. And they took my baby from me.”

She mentioned the last song Spencer wrote was called “Forever,” which was dedicated to his brother who died a few years ago.

“In the song, he’s saying how he hopes his music lasts forever, and he dropped that record last year on his birthday,” La Pierre-Brown said, mentioning Spencer's birthday was Oct. 8. “Now it’s almost a year later and he’s not here.”

La Pierre-Brown said an autopsy was scheduled to be performed on her son’s body.

"No matter what this young man has done in his past he did not deserve to be dumped on the side of the road," La Pierre-Brown said in a Facebook post Aug. 14. "He has survived a lot of trauma in life that a lot of kids his age couldn't have survived."

The sheriff's office is investigating Spencer's death as a homicide, according to sheriff's spokesperson Aaron Sarver, who said the office is investigating one other homicide this year. In 2022, the sheriff's office investigated four homicides in Buncombe County.

