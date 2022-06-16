Asheville notary, lawyer face dozens of new felony fraud charges; accused of housing scam

ASHEVILLE - A notary and attorney linked to an alleged scheme to defraud older homeowners, Black residents and others of their houses have now been charged collectively with dozens of felonies.

Buncombe County attorney Ilesanmi Olaseni Adaramola was charged this week with six counts of notary fraud, according to warrants at the magistrate's office.

Also this week, Lisa K. Roberts, who also uses the name Lisa Roberts-Allen, was charged with 32 counts of felony forgery.

Roberts had already been charged with nine counts of notary fraud, which were brought against her in February by the officer of the Secretary of State Emmanuel J. Moore.

As previously reported in an investigation by Asheville Watchdog, Roberts, real estate investor and attorney Robert P. Tucker, II and other investors carefully combed Buncombe County mortgage and tax foreclosure filings, looking for properties to buy and flip for a profit.

Roberts used a Jim Crow-era property partition law that allows any single owner of a jointly owned property to get a court order to sell the whole property, according to Asheville Watchdog. The law has been exploited around the nation to acquire property whose owners die without a will. The property is then jointly owned by multiple survivors and descendants.

The Secretary of State investigates notary fraud and is heading an investigation into alleged scams by the Roberts, Tucker and Adaramola.

