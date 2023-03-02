Asheville PD asks for public's help in identifying pedestrian reportedly hit by SUV

ASHEVILLE - Local patrol officers are investigating a pedestrian fatality that happened over the weekend and are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who was hit and killed, according to a news release.

Halley Marie Page, 30, has been charged with driving while intoxicated and open container, the release says.

According to police, she hit the unidentified man with a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee as he was walking in the travel lane of I-240 West, near Charlotte Street. He died at the scene, APD says. The collision happened around 1:13 a.m. Feb. 25.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who was hit by a car while he was walking on I-240 near Charlotte Street.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know the identity of the man or have any information about the incident, APD asks that you call 828-252-1110, or you can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

