Asheville police arrest 3 men in connection to Carolina Guns & Gear theft of 33 guns

Asheville police arrested three people in connection with a Jan. 7 Carolina Guns and Gear robbery which saw a total 33 guns stolen.

Asheville police arrested three people in connection with a Jan. 7 Carolina Guns and Gear robbery in which 33 guns were stolen.

Only five of those guns had been recovered as of Jan. 12, according to Asheville Police Department investigators who worked on the case and a news release.

Jesse Lynn Williams, 33, Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 34, and Alexa Rae Bassillo, 29 were arrested between Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. APD seized numerous weapons from Williams and Greenlee, according to the release, including some of those stolen from Carolina Guns.

Previous coverage: Asheville police, ATF search for suspect after more than 30 guns stolen from gun shop

Related news: Witness in ex-Buncombe chief deputy stolen gun case: 'He was trying to protect me'

Williams is facing nine charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

Greenlee is facing mostly the same charges and is being held on a $165,000 bond at the Buncombe jail.

Bassillo is facing charges for aiding a robbery and was released on a $5,000 bond.

APD is working with the Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms on the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police are encourages anyone who may have information about this case to call 828-252-1110, anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.

This story will be updated.

Andrew Jones is Buncombe County government and health care reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow or reach him at @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter. Email him at arjones@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Three charged in connection to Carolina Guns & Gear robbery in Asheville