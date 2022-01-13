Asheville police arrest another person connected to Carolina Guns & Gear theft

Another man was arrested in connection to the Jan. 7 Carolina Guns and Gear robbery in which 34 guns were stolen from the Sweeten Creek Road shop, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four.

Police said Jan. 12 said the number of guns stolen was 33 but in a Jan. 13 news release updated the number to 34.

Asheville Police Department announced Jan. 13 detectives arrested 33-year-old Bernard Eugene Carson of Morganton and seized one stolen gun from him, a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm pistol.

That brings the total guns recovered to six.

Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek was broken into in the early morning of Jan. 7, according to Asheville police.

They charged him with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Carson is the fourth person connected to the robbery to be arrested since Jan. 10.

The others included Jesse Lynn Williams, 33, Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 34, and Alexa Rae Bassillo, 29. Williams and Greenlee are from Asheville, according to APD, and Bassillo is from New Jersey.

Carson is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, as police try to find all 34 stolen guns and return them to legal ownership.

APD is working with the Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms to find people involved with the robbery.

Tips have been helpful in this case, APD investigators said in interviews with the Citizen Times Jan. 12 and in the news release.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have information about this case to call 828-252-1110, anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.

