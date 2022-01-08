Asheville police, ATF search for suspect after more than 30 guns stolen from gun shop

Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek was broken into in the early morning of Jan. 7, according to Asheville police.

Asheville police continue to search for a suspect they say broke into a South Asheville gun shop in the early morning of Jan. 7 and stole more than 30 guns.

According to a news release from Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a business alarm at Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek Creek Road at 4:40 a.m. Jan. 7.

They found the front door of the business had been removed, searched the building and the area but did not locate a suspect.

Officers spoke with an employee of Carolina Guns, according to the news statement, who confirmed that at least 33 handguns were stolen.

Surveillance video footage showed the suspect "entering the store and grabbing the weapons from a back wall and shoving them into a large black and red duffel bag before leaving the business," according to the statement.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, who appeared to be driving a silver vehicle.

Asheville police say a suspect driving a silver car, seen here in surveillance footage, broke into a South Asheville gun shop Jan. 7 and stole more than 30 guns.

APD is continuing its investigation in conjunction with agents from Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 828-252-1110. Information can also be shared anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or by using the TIP2APD smartphone app.

Karen Chávez is Content Coach/Investigations Editor for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Tips? Call 828-712-6316, email, KChavez@CitizenTimes.com or follow on Twitter @KarenChavezACT.

