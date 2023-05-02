Asheville police charge another man in neighborhood shooting homicide south of downtown

ASHEVILLE - Police have charged another man in a neighborhood shooting south of downtown.

Asheville Police Department detectives say that Jamel Marquis Fisher, 26, played a role in the Jan. 18 slaying of Mackenzie McCord Strickland, 27, on Southern Street in the Southside neighborhood.

Fisher's arrest came "as part of an ongoing investigation," according to a May 2 release from an APD spokesperson.

Asheville police have charged another man in a neighborhood shooting south of downtown that happened in January.

Fisher was charged with felony accessory after the fact. Officers say they located him at 2:38 p.m. May 1 in West Asheville and that he had a 9mm Walther CCP pistol. He was also charged with carrying a concealed gun.

The day after the shooting police arrested Cody Lee Guyton, 31, charging him with first-degree murder. The night of the shooting, Officers responded close to midnight Southern Street after reports of a gunshot wound. They found Strickland there shot several times. He died despite the arrival of Buncombe County EMS, according to APD reports.

Police say the case remains an active investigation and are asking if anyone has information about the case to contact them. That can be done through anonymous text: TIP2APD to 847411 or by using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in the app store). APD can also be called directly at 828-252-1110.

This story will be updated.

