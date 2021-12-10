Asheville Police charge Louisiana man with murder in Swannanoa River body investigation

Asheville Police identified the body found in the Swannanoa River Oct. 18 as Benjamin Lee Hoffman II, of Asheville.

A man is in custody and facing first-degree murder charges related to the discovery of a body found in the Swannanoa River Oct. 18, according to a press release from the Asheville Police Department.

APD Criminal Investigations Division detectives charged Roy Tyler Forbes, 29, of Louisiana, with first-degree murder in the death of Benjamin Lee Hoffman II, 40, of Asheville, the release said. Forbes also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Plaquemines Parish (Louisiana) Sheriff’s deputies arrested Forbes on charges unrelated to the Asheville incident, APD spokesperson Bill Davis said Dec. 10.

Weeks after Hoffman's body was found in the river, APD executed a search warrant on Oct. 28 and collected a "key piece of evidence," Capt. Joe Silberman told the Citizen Times then.

APD officials expressed thanks for "the support of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana in this case."

Forbes was being held by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Hoffman's killing was the ninth of 10 homicides in Asheville in 2021.

