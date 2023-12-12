Asheville Police Chief Zack announces intention to retire after 3 years as top cop

ASHEVILLE — Asheville Police Chief David Zack announced Dec. 12 that he intends to retire from Asheville law enforcement, according to a city news release.

Zack, 60, has served as APD's chief of police since Feb. 4, 2020, after he was appointed by City Manager Debra Campbell. The news release said Campbell is currently working with Zack and other APD leadership on a transition plan.

The announcement was made "to police leadership," according to the news release, and more details will be shared "as the transition plan is finalized."

Zack's current salary is $180,609.36, according to a city salary database.

City spokesperson Kim Miller said Zack does not serve under a contract. Calls to Zack Dec. 12 were not immediately returned.

Asheville Police Chief David Zack discusses the nearly $2.5 million used for police overtime over two years July 13, 2022. On Dec. 12 he announced to his police leadership that he plans to retire.

“I would like to take a moment to extend my deepest appreciation to all the officers for their unwavering dedication and exceptional efforts in overcoming the challenges we have faced together," Zack said in the news release. "Their commitment to our shared mission has been invaluable."

Before being hired as Asheville's chief of police, Zack served as chief of the Cheektowaga, N.Y., police department for nine years. He first began his law enforcement career in 1984 as a corrections agent. Zack was then hired by the Cheektowaga department in 1987, the Citizen Times previously reported.

At the Cheektowaga department, he was promoted to patrol supervisor and head of the department's sex offense and crime scene investigation units. Zack became the department's detective bureau commander before being appointed chief in 2011.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to the City Manager’s Office and the Mayor and City Council for their continuous support, which has played a pivotal role in our accomplishments," Zack also said in the news release. "Thank you all for your commitment to our team and the community we serve."

Before Zack took the role at APD in 2020, the department saw the firing of two longtime police captains and the exit of two chiefs in four years, with the Zack's predecessor, Chris Bailey, staying only two months.

The news of Zack's impending retirement comes a little more than a month after his wife, Clarissa Hyatt-Zack, was involved in a vehicle accident in South Asheville, arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired. Her next court date is Feb. 22.

This story will be updated.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville Police Department Chief Zack announces intention to retire