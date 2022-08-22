Asheville police confirms 1 in critical condition after weekend shooting near night club

.

ASHEVILLE - Police are still working to identify a suspect in a downtown weekend shooting that left four people injured.

The shooting happened outside a Grove Street night club around 2 a.m. on Aug. 20, police say.

Four people with gunshot wounds were taken to Mission Hospital, a news release from the department says. Three were treated and released. One is in critical condition.

Police have not yet named a suspect.

"APD Patrol Officers were conducting crime prevention downtown early Saturday morning when they heard multiple gun discharges in the area around 2 a.m.," the release says. "They quickly arrived at the 10 block of Grove Street outside of a nightclub, where they saw a large crowd gathered and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds."

"The Officers rendered first aid to the victims just prior to the arrival of Asheville Fire Department and Buncombe County EMS. APD’s Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and Forensic Technicians also arrived to begin their investigation."

The department says that it has responded to 336 calls for service reporting shots fired or someone being shot since the start of the year. In total, 28 people been confirmed shot in Asheville since Jan. 1, according to APD.

Police have reported 11 homicides in Asheville since the start of 2022.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone who may have information about to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in your app store). You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

