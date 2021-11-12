Asheville police, feds working to locate men charged with murder of Woodfin teen, official say

The two men charged with the murder of Jose Reynoso Ramirez, the 19 year-old found in the Swannanoa River Oct. 2, may have fled the country, according to Asheville Police.

Samuel Gonzalez De La Cruz and Roberto Robles-Ramirez, both of Asheville, were charged Oct. 11 with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

En español:: Policía acusa a 2 hombres de Asheville de asesinato y secuestro en caso del adolescente de Woodfin asesinado

On Nov. 12, Asheville Police released a statement saying detectives "received information that the men responsible for killing Jose Reynoso Ramirez fled the country before the decedent was found in the Swannanoa River."

Reynoso Ramirez was found in the river near Azalea Road Oct. 2. He was reported missing Sept. 27. His cause of death has not been released.

On Nov. 11, Reynoso Ramirez's father, Dario Reynoso Ramirez, returned to their native Guatemala to bury the 19-year-old.

"I would like to see the law of the land take place, but at the same time, I'm also starting to accept that there's also God's law,” Dario Reynoso Ramirez told the Citizen Times Nov. 10. “So, you know, we'll leave it to him.”

According to the statement, APD is working with federal authorities to apprehend De La Cruz and Robles-Ramirez.

Asheville Police did not say where the men may have gone, but search warrants related to Reynoso Ramirez's case show investigators found a receipt indicating De La Cruz wired money to Mexico.

The homicide investigation is still underway. Any information can be shared with police anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. Information can also be reported by calling 828-252-1110.

