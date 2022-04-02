Asheville police: Fentanyl seizure at West Asheville hotel enough to kill 625,000 people

Asheville police say they seized enough fentanyl to kill 625,000 people on March 31.

ASHEVILLE - Police seized more than 1,250.38 grams—or 2.76 pounds—of suspected fentanyl during a March 31 arrest, according to an Asheville Police Department press releaseand court documents.

The department described the seizure as the "largest single fentanyl seizure in Buncombe County history."

Officers were partly tipped off through an app used to report crime, according to Police Chief David Zack.

Police says Jonathan Maurice Logan Jr., 33, of Candler faces charges for trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a secured $500,000 bond.

The amount of fentanyl seized would equate to more than 625,000 lethal doses, according to APD.

More on fentanyl arrests: Massive area fentanyl bust, enough to kill everyone in NC, used high-level wiretap

Police seized the fentanyl, 398.11 grams of meth and $10,976, according to the release.

Police had "probable cause to believe" that Logan used a room at a West Asheville hotel to store and sell drugs, according to the documents, which also reference a digital scale with a "white powder substance" on it, baggies for storing drugs, a brick press and a blender.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. It is often added to or disguised as other drugs, leading to overdoses, the DEA notes.

More on crime in Asheville: Asheville man charged with attempted murder, 2 in critical condition, police say

“After receiving information about Logan’s involvement in drug sales in Asheville, including tips from the Tip411 app, our officers were able to use that information to make the arrest,” said Chief Zack in a statement. “This is a significant drug arrest which removes a large amount of this deadly drug from our streets, much in thanks to the support we receive from the community sharing your tips.”

Story continues

"Obviously, the key is the info about such cases that is given by the public to help investigate and make the appropriate arrests," Public Information Officer Bill Davis said to a reporter over text.

Logan has no legal representation yet, according to the county public defender's office.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email coehrli@citizentimes.com or call/text 252-944-6816 for tips.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville police seize largest fentanyl seizure in Buncombe history