Asheville police ID, charge man in fatal Patton Avenue cyclist collision

ASHEVILLE - An Asheville man has been charged for allegedly striking and killing a cyclist with his vehicle Nov. 11 on Patton Avenue, according to an Asheville Police Department news release Nov. 28.

Bernie Chan Rogers, 26, turned himself into police on Nov. 22 in connection with the crash and, after an investigation, was charged with death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed and revoked driver's license, according to the release.

"Further Investigation and additional findings revealed Rogers was the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed the cyclist. After consultation with the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office, the above charges were brought forth," the release said.

The incident took place just after 10 p.m. near the 870 block of Patton Avenue, according to a previous police news release, which is on the eastbound side near the I-240 interchange. The victim was identified by Asheville police as Jason Dean Wyatt, 45, who was traveling on his bicycle eastbound when he was struck by the vehicle and whose family was informed by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the older release said.

According to that release, Wyatt succumbed to his injuries on the scene but the driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained on the scene.

