Asheville police identify woman killed, man injured July 15 in downtown shooting

ASHEVILLE - The woman killed July 15 in a downtown shooting has been identified as Brittney Jakeline Gamez-Farjat, 20, of Hendersonville, according to an Asheville Police Department news release.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting at Aston Park Tower that occurred about 9:30 p.m. July 15.

When officers responded to the calls of gunshots, they found two victims – a man and a woman – at two separate locations in "close proximity," and both were transported to Mission Hospital with gunshot wounds considered life-threatening. The woman, Gamez-Farjat, died at the hospital around 11 p.m., according to Asheville police.

Brittney Jakeline Gamez-Farjat

Gamez-Farjat's death is the 10th homicide so far this year in city limits.

Previously: Asheville shooting update: Arrest warrants issued after woman dies, man critically injured

Read this: Man killed in downtown Asheville overnight shooting; 9th homicide of year, police say

Donald Wayne Harrison, 30, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was identified as the man who was shot. He is currently in stable condition at Mission Hospital.

The search for their shooter, Menelik Tefari Nesanet, 20, continues. He is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Nesanet is described as a 5-foot-1 Black male weighing about 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and wears large black-rimmed glasses. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to a police news release.

Nesanet also has 11 felony warrants on various charges, including firearm violations, out of Virginia. He is not native to Asheville, the release said.

APD Detectives are asking anyone who may have any information about his whereabouts or more about this case to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in the app store).

Story continues

Anyone can also call APD at 828-252-1110.

Karen Chávez is Content Coach/Investigations Editor for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Tips? Call 828-712-6316, email, KChavez@CitizenTimes.com or follow on Twitter @KarenChavezACT.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville's July 15 shooting: Woman killed identified by police