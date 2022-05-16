Asheville police investigating body found in creek off Depot Street in River Arts District

Police are investigating a body that was found in a creek in a wooded area the morning of May 16.

ASHEVILLE - Police are investigating a body that was found in a creek in a wooded area off the 400 block of Depot Street, a spokesperson with the department said.

Detectives with the criminal investigations division, forensic technicians and patrol officers were "early in the initial investigation," spokesperson Bill Davis said. He said it was too soon to say whether there was suspected foul play.

Police received a call "just before noon" May 16, he said.

Details on the age and gender of the person found were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville police investigating body found in River Arts Distrcit