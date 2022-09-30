ASHEVILLE - Police confirm that they are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Patton Avenue near New Leicester Highway on the afternoon of Sept. 30.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:16 p.m., killing 90-year-old Julia Gantt, of Asheville, at the scene, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

Her husband, 87-year-old Robert Gantt, was driving west on Patton Avenue when his car "crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Ford van," the release says. The car crossed over "for reasons unknown at this time," it says.

Police say that Robert Gantt was transported to Mission Hospital with serious injuries, but that he is in stable condition The driver of the other vehicle and its occupants were not injured.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville police investigating fatal crash on Patton Avenue